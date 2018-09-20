Contrasting DURECT (DRRX) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRRX) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nabriva Therapeutics and DURECT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 DURECT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 419.38%. DURECT has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than DURECT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and DURECT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $5.32 million 322.42 -$74.35 million ($2.49) -1.04 DURECT $49.17 million 3.59 -$3.69 million ($0.03) -36.33

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -642.38% -77.40% -66.91% DURECT -2.04% -4.27% -1.69%

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection. The company is also developing BC-7013, a semi-synthetic compound derived from pleuromutilin, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. In addition, it is developing lefamulin for use in the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and sexually transmitted infections. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug based on ORADUR technology; and POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Sandoz AG; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

