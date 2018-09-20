Contrasting Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Lazydays (LAZY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: LAZY) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.73% 12.38% 4.51% Lazydays N/A 7.75% 1.93%

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.55 $317.90 million $3.81 33.38 Lazydays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casey’s General Stores and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 5 5 0 2.50 Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lazydays does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Lazydays on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.