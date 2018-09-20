Contrasting A10 Networks (ATEN) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

A10 Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks -4.57% -10.93% -4.55% Juniper Networks 3.70% 10.83% 5.33%

This table compares A10 Networks and Juniper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $235.42 million 1.92 -$10.75 million N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 2.00 $306.20 million $1.73 16.88

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than A10 Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for A10 Networks and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 Juniper Networks 6 15 7 0 2.04

A10 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Juniper Networks has a consensus price target of $27.15, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. A10 Networks does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats A10 Networks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; and QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and AppFormix, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, telecom/cable, and strategic enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

