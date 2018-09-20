Continental (CON) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €203.52 ($236.65).

Shares of CON stock opened at €157.10 ($182.67) on Thursday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

