CONMED (CNMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CONMED has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Strong performance by the Orthopedic and General Surgery units is encouraging. Significant expansion in the gross and operating margin buoys optimism. The company has invested significantly in R&D, which reflects focus on innovation. CONMED is also benefiting from the rising use of minimally invasive techniques as a large percentage of the company’s products are designed for such procedures. A raised full-year revenue guidance also paints a bright picture. However, CONMED operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business. Lower healthcare spending owing to foreign exchange volatility is a headwind. Moreover, CONMED’s stock looks quite overvalued at the moment. Pricing pressure adds to the woes.”

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of CNMD opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. CONMED has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,565. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 16.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 266,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

