Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $627.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Concho Resources to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Concho Resources stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

In related news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.