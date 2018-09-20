Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,722,000 after buying an additional 1,935,790 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,714,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after buying an additional 900,561 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $106,258.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

