Comparing SinglePoint (SING) & XO Group (XOXO)

SinglePoint (NYSE: XOXO) and XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and XO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A XO Group 7.73% 8.57% 7.32%

This table compares SinglePoint and XO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A XO Group $160.56 million 4.41 $5.53 million $0.39 70.00

XO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Risk and Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XO Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SinglePoint and XO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A XO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

XO Group has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given XO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XO Group is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of XO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of XO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XO Group beats SinglePoint on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

