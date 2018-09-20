Comparing IPG Photonics (IPGP) & Smart Global (SGH)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: SGH) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 25.96% 21.55% 18.55% Smart Global 6.99% 94.82% 21.43%

58.3% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Smart Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $237.43, indicating a potential upside of 47.88%. Smart Global has a consensus target price of $52.07, indicating a potential upside of 74.91%. Given Smart Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Smart Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.41 billion 6.13 $347.61 million $7.26 22.12 Smart Global $132.88 million 5.00 -$7.79 million $2.04 14.59

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Smart Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

