Comparing First Majestic Silver (AG) & Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: KL) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Majestic Silver does not pay a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -39.42% -4.40% -3.07% Kirkland Lake Gold 24.94% 18.54% 14.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million 4.40 -$53.27 million ($0.04) -143.25 Kirkland Lake Gold $747.49 million 5.10 $132.42 million $0.71 25.42

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 55.61%. Given First Majestic Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

