Comparing BB&T (BBT) and Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

BB&T (OTCMKTS: SCBFF) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of BB&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BB&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BB&T has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BB&T and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB&T $12.16 billion 3.25 $2.39 billion $3.14 16.23 Standard Chartered $20.68 billion 1.29 $1.22 billion $0.46 17.61

BB&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard Chartered. BB&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BB&T and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB&T 22.53% 11.02% 1.33% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BB&T pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. BB&T pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BB&T has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BB&T and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB&T 0 9 14 0 2.61 Standard Chartered 0 2 2 0 2.50

BB&T presently has a consensus target price of $54.61, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given BB&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BB&T is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

BB&T beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, commercial general liability, surety, title and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. Additionally, BB&T Corporation offers non-deposit investment products, including discount brokerage services, equities, fixed-rate, variable-rate and index annuities, mutual funds, government and municipal bonds, and money market funds. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,049 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

