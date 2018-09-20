Comparing Ablynx (ABLYF) & Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Ablynx (NASDAQ: ATRA) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ablynx and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ablynx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44

Ablynx presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.65%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ablynx and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million ($1.97) -25.70 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$119.49 million ($4.00) -10.00

Atara Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ablynx. Ablynx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ablynx has a beta of 6.59, indicating that its stock price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ablynx and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ablynx N/A N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -49.90% -45.03%

Summary

Ablynx beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. It is also developing ATA188 and autologous ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase II clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. In addition, the company is developing ATA368 that is under preclinical development for HIV and cancers. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

