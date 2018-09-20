Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) versus China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (CHOPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (OTCMKTS: CHOPF) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp does not pay a dividend.

2.0% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.60 billion 0.52 $3.21 million N/A N/A China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 4 2 0 2.33 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 15.40% 39.69% 7.21% China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has a beta of 4.61, suggesting that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It also explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the state of Minas Gerais; produces and sells cement; provides railroad and port logistics services; and generates electric power through hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Itaim Bibi, Brazil. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha Aços S.A.

About China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited operates as a contract manufacturer of cold-rolled narrow strip steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips. It primarily serves food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries. The company sells its products directly to manufacturers or through distributors. The company was formerly known as Golden Green Enterprises Limited and changed its name to China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited in December 2009. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited is based in Zhengzhou, the People's Republic of China.

