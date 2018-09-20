Commscope (COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Commscope stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Commscope has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth about $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Commscope by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 54.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

