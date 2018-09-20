Commscope (COMM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. MED initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of COMM opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Commscope has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,538,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

