Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.