Comet Industries Ltd (CMU) Insider Buys C$26,400.00 in Stock

Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU) insider Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

Primex Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 19,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$65,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

CVE CMU traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$3.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. Comet Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

Comet Industries Ltd. acquires, holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

