Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Lessened by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 263,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 183,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE CL opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $1,112,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $7,886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

