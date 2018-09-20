Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,101.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew W. Friedrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $216,564.77.

CTSH stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 78,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,048. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

