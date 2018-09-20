Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.50 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.81 and a 1 year high of C$95.21.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.27). Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$637.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.00 million.

In related news, Director Mary-Ann Bell bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.55 per share, with a total value of C$52,162.50. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$45,500.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

