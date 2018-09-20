Clorox (CLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Clorox has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $152.90. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.