Cleararc Capital Inc. Invests $205,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Robert Half International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 158,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of RHI opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

