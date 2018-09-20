Cleararc Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,943,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,054,000.

EVRG opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

In other Evergy news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,620 shares of company stock worth $6,136,954 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

