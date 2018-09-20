Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 619,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,826,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 479,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,298,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

