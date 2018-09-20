City Pub Group (CPC) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 265 ($3.45) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 241.11 ($3.14) on Thursday. City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.39).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

