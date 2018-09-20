City Pub Group (CPC) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 265 ($3.45) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 241.11 ($3.14) on Thursday. City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.39).
About City Pub Group
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.