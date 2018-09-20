Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (BA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 750 ($9.77) in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.01) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 688.64 ($8.97).

LON:BA opened at GBX 630.80 ($8.22) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 533.50 ($6.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,060 ($74,325.91). Insiders have acquired 9,070 shares of company stock worth $5,750,828 in the last quarter.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

