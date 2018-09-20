Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,480,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after buying an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

