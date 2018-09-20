Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 41.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.43.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $9,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

