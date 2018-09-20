Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,347 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 143.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 112,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of BEP opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.00%. sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

