Citadel Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of PSI stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.