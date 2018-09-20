Cimpress NV (CMPR) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.30 per share, with a total value of $57,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

CMPR stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 173.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $631.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.71 million. research analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

