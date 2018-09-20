Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Church & Dwight by 61.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 21.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $455,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,827 shares of company stock worth $27,940,594. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

