CHORUS Ltd/S (CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

CHORUS Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from CHORUS Ltd/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY opened at $16.41 on Thursday. CHORUS Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHORUS Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

