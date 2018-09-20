Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of CHH opened at $82.35 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

