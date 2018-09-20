Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post $515.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $532.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $943,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 15.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 853,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,047.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 1,851,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,246. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.