CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,778,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

NYSE XOM opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $351.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

