Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,395,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, formerly BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030.

