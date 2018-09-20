Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $293.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.49 and a 12 month high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.