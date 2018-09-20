Cherokee Inc (CHKE) Major Shareholder Sells $117,500.13 in Stock

Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands sold 118,687 shares of Cherokee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $117,500.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Opportunit Headlands also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Strategic Opportunit Headlands sold 286,032 shares of Cherokee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $260,289.12.

NASDAQ CHKE opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Cherokee Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherokee in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cherokee from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

