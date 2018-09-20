Chemours Co (CC) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46,981 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 170,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 226,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of CC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

