Charles S. Berkman Sells 2,813 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.69, for a total value of $705,190.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LGND opened at $264.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $273.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.63.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

