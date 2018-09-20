Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,405.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 638,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,528,506.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 240.3% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

