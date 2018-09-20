Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $166.89 and a 12-month high of $200.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.