Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,875 Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Williams Partners by 1,210.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Partners stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Williams Partners LP has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Williams Partners had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Williams Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

Williams Partners Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

