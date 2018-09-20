Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.77 ($9.03).

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares stock opened at €6.86 ($7.98) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

