Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 92.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $7,204,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

CAT stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.