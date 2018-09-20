Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Hess Corp. (HES) Stock

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hess by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 937,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

HES stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

