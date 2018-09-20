Castleark Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,130 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.81% of Glu Mobile worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 148,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,695.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

