Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,998,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 643,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,692,000 after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,424,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

