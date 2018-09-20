Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

CASA stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.54. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

